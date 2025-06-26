Agriculture Ministry to Commence Distribution of 1,300 Irrigation Kits Friday

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining will begin the distribution of 1,300 irrigation kits to farmers on Friday (June 27).

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, made the disclosure while addressing a sustainable farming symposium, hosted by Isratech Jamaica Limited, at the entity’s headquarters in Kendal, Manchester, on Wednesday (June 25).

“Last year, we bought 1,300 irrigation kits from Isratech in preparation for this year’s drought, and they are now ready,” he informed.

He said that the kits will provide support to farmers during the current dry spell, which is already affecting some parishes.

He noted that by utilising the kits, farmers will be able to “more efficiently use their limited water at this time”.

In addition to the kits, Minister Green informed that $100 million has been allocated to provide drought assistance to farmers through various channels.

“We will not only be providing drought support but the Ministry will also provide help to build catchment ponds so that when it rains, farmers will be able to store and utilise water. Last year, some 32 of these catchment ponds were done by farmers excavating the land and Government providing pond liners for the catchment areas,” he pointed out.

Over the last six years, the Government has spent some $10 billion on the expansion of its irrigation networks, including the Essex Valley project in St. Elizabeth, where pumps will be commissioned into service shortly.

Meanwhile, the Minister emphasised the Government’s commitment to expanding cold storage capacity across the island to help farmers reduce post-harvest losses.

He said that the facilities will solve the issue of seasonal gluts by providing storage options to preserve excess produce.

“One issue we have not dealt with over the years is that of storage. Every few months farmers complain that they have tomatoes spoiling in the field and then two months later, consumers come out saying, tomato prices are too high,” the Minister said, noting that additional cold storage is needed to extend the shelf life of produce, ensure consistency of food supply and stabilise costs for consumers.

The Minister informed that in Content in Manchester, a new 350-square-metre storage facility is being built at a cost of $124 million, and the old Irish potato cold storage unit in Coleyville, which had fallen into disrepair, will be put back into operation.

In Essex Valley in neighbouring St. Elizabeth, a 24,000-square foot cold storage facility, capable of holding some 22 containers of produce, will be provided for farmers.

The Minister informed that all storage units will be powered by renewable energy and will include backup systems for use when necessary.

“We will not only do cold and ambient storage but we will provide an area for processing, puréeing and brine preservation so that, ultimately, we can partner with you (farmers) and the private sector, using our assets and infrastructure, to generate business,” he said.

Several topics were covered at the Isratech symposium, including greenhouse construction; types of covering and maintenance; aquaponics and hydroponics; types of water pumps; selecting, storing and caring of seeds; how to produce seedlings; plant and crop care and more.