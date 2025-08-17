Agriculture Ministry Strengthens Tractor Services to St. Elizabeth Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, has strengthened mechanisation support for farmers in St. Elizabeth with the provision of a new tractor to the National Irrigation Commission’s (NIC) Hounslow office in Watchwell.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, who officially handed over the machinery on Friday (Aug. 15), said the presentation of the tractor forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing drive “to ensure that our farmers have access to tractor services”.

“The NIC, in this area, has always been a crucial part of our efforts to help farmers to get access to equipment of this nature and the Ministry is providing additional support…and we are very, very happy for this,” he said.

He noted that the tractor will also serve as a training tool for young people.

“One of the things that we’re going to use this tractor to do is to partner with the Newell High School to teach our young children to be able to operate tractors. We do appreciate that we need more tractor drivers,” he pointed out.

Minister Green said that the Ministry is increasing the procurement of essential equipment for farmers across the country.

“We are now procuring over 30 pieces of equipment for our Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) offices and our NIC offices,” he informed.

Chief Executive Officer at the NIC, Joseph Gyles, welcomed the addition to the agency’s fleet, noting that the tractor will further strengthen support to the agricultural sector.

The CEO pointed out that the NIC already operates tractors and backhoes as part of its service to farmers.

“We have two tractors in the NIC fleet to plough lands and we have about four backhoes, so you know in terms of equipment, the NIC is being funded to continue development in the agricultural sector,” Mr. Gyles said.