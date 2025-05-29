Agriculture Ministry Strengthens Efforts to Combat Praedial Larceny

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is taking a comprehensive approach to curbing praedial larceny, implementing stricter penalties, increasing manpower through training, and establishing a dedicated Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) unit for agriculture-related offences.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, outlined the measures during Post-Sectoral Talk Show and Dialogue at the Sunken Garden in Hope Gardens, St. Andrew, on Wednesday (May 28).

He indicated that since taking charge of the Agriculture portfolio, a review of the Agricultural Produce Act revealed weaknesses in the legal framework’s stringency.

Notably, Mr. Green stated that the maximum fine has increased from $250,000 to $3 million, while the maximum prison term has been extended from six months to three years.

The Minister said these changes are included in the Praedial Larceny Act, which is currently before Parliament. He also revealed that other fines have been adjusted to strengthen deterrence against offenders.

“We are moving some fines, in some cases, from $40,000 to $500,000 to $1 million. So we are putting in the legislation to ensure that, if you are caught, they you will feel the penalties,” Mr. Green stated.

He said the Ministry is also taking a proactive approach through the Agricultural Wardens Programme, which will train police officers before deploying them to praedial larceny hotspots.

Minister Green said 243 people have so far been recruited, with 100 set to undergo training before deployment.

In the meantime, he urges farmers to continue reporting praedial larceny incidents, to enable the Ministry to accurately identify the most affected areas for agricultural warden deployment.

“Some farmers have stopped reporting praedial larceny. Report it because, when we look at the data, if we see that you only have one incident and another place has 30, we are going to put the warden in the place that has 30. But you might have 50 but you say ‘it makes no sense’. You have to report it,” the Minister underscored.

Mr. Green announced additional JCF support in combating praedial larceny, including the formation of the Agricultural Protection Branch to handle agriculture-related crimes.

The Agricultural Wardens and the Praedial Larceny Prevention Coordination Units are part of the Agricultural Protection Branch.

He added that the police unit will also introduce a drone division to enhance surveillance efforts.

As the various measures become streamlined, Minister Green continues to champion successes in the fight against praedial larceny.

He reported that arrests increased by approximately 80 percent between 2023 and 2024, while the seizure of vehicles used in agricultural theft rose from eight in 2023 to 28 in 2024.

Mr. Green encourages farmers to establish farm watch groups in their communities to enhance the protection of farms and their resources.

He highlighted the successful deployment of the measure in Trelawny, once a praedial larceny hotspot. Since the establishment of farm watch groups in the parish, incidents have drastically decreased.