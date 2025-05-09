Agriculture Ministry Identifies Prime Land in St. Mary for Large-Scale Farming

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has identified more than 1,300 acres of prime, unutilised agricultural land in St. Mary, which will be put into production to support the national food security drive.

Speaking during the official opening of the Platfield to Brainerd Farm Road in St. Mary on Wednesday (May 7), Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, said the Ministry has been actively working to determine how best to utilise some of the unutilised land in the northeastern parish.

He indicated that the lands have been identified in communities such as Eden Park, Nonsuch, Unity and Fort George, and will be used to drive fruit tree cultivation.

“We want to see more of our orchard crops. We’re focused on ackee, mango, breadfruit – we want to see more of those being planted. We’re going to use the land to drive our tubers; we want to see more sweet potato because there is a significant demand, and we also want to see more persons in St. Mary get involved in aquaculture… freshwater fish farming,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the significant demand for aquaculture, Mr. Green reminded farmers that the Ministry has a programme in place to support them in their endeavours.

“If you dig the pond and put in the water, up to an acre, we will give you the first set of fish free of cost for you to be able to go into your freshwater fish farming,” Mr. Green informed.

The Minister also mentioned other plans for St. Mary, including irrigation support for the New Pen area.

“I am pleased to announce that we’re going to be moving in this [2025/26] financial year, for the first time, to put irrigation support into New Pen, St. Mary, so that those farmers will be able to do what they love and give us some of our wonderful Irish potato,” Mr. Green said.