Agriculture Ministry Ensuring Stability in Food Supply, Prices Amid Dry Conditions

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining is taking steps to ensure stability in food supply and prices amid the current hot, dry conditions.

Speaking with JIS News in an interview on Tuesday (July 14), Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, acknowledged the strain on the market due to the heat but assured consumers that targeted interventions are under way to restore stability.

“With the increased heat it does mean that there is normally a downturn in supply during this period. I want our consumers to rest assured that we will be taking the requisite steps to help bolster local production,” he said.

He informed that agricultural produce is being sourced from external sources in areas where there have been significant price increases.

“Those of our consumers who are going out looking at our vegetable lines, our green leafy vegetables, we know there have been some increases in prices, [and] our onions there have been some increases in prices,” he pointed out.

“Over the next two weeks we will see that moderate,” he assured.

A greenhouse support programme is also being implemented, as the infrastructure tends to better withstand climatic conditions.

Minister Green said that 32 greenhouses will be constructed and assistance is being provided to help farmers repair structures that were damaged during Hurricane Melissa.

“We are now in the field not only issuing plastic and mesh but we are going to be looking to construct about 32 greenhouses especially focused on our nurseries,” he informed.