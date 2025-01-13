Agriculture Ministry Earmarks $6 Billion to Revitalise Sector Over the Next Six Years

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has earmarked $6 billion to be spent over the next six years to revitalise the agricultural sector, through a redevelopment programme at the Bodles Agricultural Research Station in St. Catherine.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, told journalists that this transformative initiative will modernise the facility to meet world-class standards and enhance its capacity.

At the heart of this transformation is the construction of a new state-of-the-art piggery, to enable advanced genetic research on pig breeds to further bolster the country’s pork industry.

“Anybody who has been looking at our pork industry can say that we have come a far way in terms of the quality of the animal and quantity of pork that we are able to supply,” said Mr. Green, following a tour of the Pan Caribbean Sugar Company Frome Factory in Westmoreland on January 8.

“We now want to take on the [Caribbean Region] in terms of export in a very big way, more so in value-added processing, such as sausages and bacon, as well as trying to supply the hotel sector,” he added.

Mr. Green pointed out that plans also include the construction of a modern goat house and dairy facilities, along with the upgrading of research laboratories.

He noted that approximately $1 billion has already been allocated for the project, now in its first year.

“We all have to appreciate, especially in this new reality of climate change and weather events, that we have to focus on research, our own production methodologies, our genetics and ensure that they are fit for purpose,” Mr. Green said.

The Minister indicated that the programme will extend to other key research stations, including the facilities in Hounslow, Orange River and Montpelier, to restore them to global standards.