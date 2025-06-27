Agriculture Ministry Commends IIca For 50 Years Of Transformative Partnership In Jamaica

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining has extended commendations to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) in recognition of its 50-year partnership with Jamaica.

Chief Technical Director for Special Projects in the Ministry, Courtney Cole, highlighted the IICA’s invaluable contribution since Jamaica joined the organisation in 1975, noting that its various projects and programmes have significantly improved the livelihoods of farming communities and, by extension, the wider Jamaican population.

“Your efforts in identifying funding and the provision of technical support towards building sustainable agri-food systems in Jamaica are quite impactful. This includes your efforts in facilitating research projects in clean seed production, especially now as we are exposed to the vagaries of the swift march of climate change,” Mr. Cole stated.

He was speaking on Friday (June 27), during the IICA Jamaica Delegation’s 50th anniversary celebration, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston where he represented Agriculture Minister, Hon. Floyd Green.

In highlighting other opportunities arising from the partnership, Mr. Cole noted that the Ministry is currently collaborating with IICA to evaluate drought-tolerant sweet potato varieties at multiple locations across Jamaica.

He also disclosed that the Institute is supporting research in pest management as part of efforts to revitalise Jamaica’s citrus industry.

Meanwhile, Rural Development Specialist at IICA, Shauna Brandon, provided an overview of the agency’s five decades of support to Jamaica.

“During this half century of partnership with Jamaica, we have provided purposeful technical assistance to strengthen critical elements of the country’s agricultural sector,” she stated.

Among its major contributions, IICA has supported the strengthening of Jamaica’s agricultural and food-safety systems through the development of early warning systems for coffee leaf rust and capacity-building to manage frosty pod rot in cocoa.

The Institute has also provided critical relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and supported disaster recovery efforts following major storms and hurricanes, including Gilbert (1988), Ivan (2004), Dean (2007), Sandy (2012), and Beryl (2024).

IICA has also supported the modernisation of Jamaica’s livestock sector, continues to celebrate youth in agriculture through recognition and awards, and champions the empowerment of rural women in the industry.

IICA Representative in Jamaica, Kent Coipel, reaffirmed the agency’s mandate and expressed a strong commitment to remaining a steadfast partner in the development of Jamaica’s agriculture sector.

“The aim was to enhance agricultural productivity, food security and rural well-being, with an emphasis on science and research, technology, and innovation. In all of this, we have pledged to remain true. Amidst the challenges and the opportunities, agriculture in Jamaica continues to rally, proving its resilience and remaining a cornerstone of the economy,” Mr. Coipel said, while acknowledging that “much remains to be done.”