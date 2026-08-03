Agriculture Minister Wants Lucea Fish Sanctuary to Become Eco-Tourism Attraction

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says the Lucea Fish Sanctuary has the potential to become a thriving ecotourism attraction that generates sustainable income, while supporting marine conservation efforts in western Jamaica.

Addressing the official opening of the Sanctuary Office in Hanover, on July 29, Mr. Green said the Ministry is working to develop sustainable economic models for fish sanctuaries, so they can generate their own revenue and reduce their dependence on external funding.

“We have embarked on a project where we are trying to look at each sanctuary to see what the best economic model is to ensure that you can raise your own income so that you can be sustainable,” he outlined.

Mr. Green further noted that several sanctuaries are already benefiting from income-generating initiatives, including eco-tours, sea moss cultivation and oyster farming.

“In Galleon [St. Elizabeth] we worked with them to establish an eco-tour where we were able to provide some funds for them to get a jetty, for them to get kayaks and now they have tours going out where they charge, and they’re able to put that money into the sanctuary,” he pointed out.

The Minister said Lucea is well positioned to build on those successes because of its location within one of the island’s major tourism corridors.

“Already, the fact that you have Grand Palladium [Resort] as a major partner, already the fact that you’re in a tourism belt, already the fact that you have JUTA Tours driving up and down, you will recognise that it may tie in perfectly to the tourism product,” Mr. Green noted.

He proposed that fishers be trained as eco-tour guides and equipped to offer marine experiences that would both diversify their income and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the sanctuary.

“I think one of the things that we should do is partner to see how we can re-envision a sort of eco-tour working with these fishers down here. We train them… as tour guides… and provide them with some resources so that they can start to offer tours, so ultimately, they will get more resources to go into the sanctuary,” the Minister said.

Mr. Green argued that developing sustainable revenue streams for fish sanctuaries will help ensure they remain financially viable, while creating new economic opportunities for fishing communities.