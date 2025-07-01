Agriculture Minister Lauds Contribution of Westmoreland to Sector

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has reaffirmed Westmoreland’s critical importance to Jamaica’s agricultural sector as the nation intensifies its focus on food security and sustainable economic growth.

Addressing farmers, residents, business interests and other stakeholders at the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Agricultural Show in Little London, Westmoreland, on June 29, Minister Green praised Westmoreland’s long-standing tradition of agricultural excellence and emphasised the parish’s evolving role in diversifying the sector’s landscape.

“Westmoreland has historically been one of Jamaica’s most significant agricultural parishes. From its early days as a major sugar-producing region, it has contributed immensely to our national economy and food production,” he said.

The Minister argued that while sugar remains an important crop, the parish has seen remarkable diversification over the years, incorporating crops like bananas, coconuts, and a growing small ruminant industry.

“Our goal at the Ministry is to continue driving this diversification to ensure resilient and sustainable growth for our farmers and our nation,” he added.

The Minister highlighted Westmoreland’s impressive strides in small ruminant production, particularly in goat farming. “Today, Westmoreland stands out as one of our top parishes for small ruminant farming,” he said.

“Our goat farmers there are doing exceptionally well, and some of our most talented youth farmers come from this parish. The quality of animals displayed at the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) agricultural shows, including Denbigh and Montpelier, consistently showcases Westmoreland’s excellence. It’s inspiring to see the dedication and innovation from farmers in this region,” Mr. Green said.

Ruminants, the classification of animals that include goats and sheep, are essential to Jamaica’s agricultural development.

“They are remarkable creatures. By focusing on strengthening our small ruminant industry, we not only improve food security but also reduce our dependence on imported meats and dairy products,” the Minister said.

To support growth of the sector, the Ministry has implemented several initiatives. One key measure was removing customs duties on imported breeds, allowing farmers to access superior genetics and improve their herds. Additionally, programmes offering free artificial insemination and access to semen have been instrumental in enhancing productivity.

This year, the Ministry is launching a new initiative aimed at empowering youth farmers and groups by providing them with goats and improved housing solutions.

“Our aim is to shift from traditional grazing methods to more modern, controlled housing systems. This will enable faster growth rates, better health outcomes for the animals and, ultimately, higher returns for our farmers,” the Minister said.

The JAS continues to play a vital role in supporting farmers through training, resources, and showcasing innovations at events like the JAS shows.

“The JAS is a cornerstone of our agricultural development strategy. It provides farmers with critical platforms to display their produce, exchange knowledge, and access markets. The partnership between the Ministry and JAS is central to our efforts to build a resilient and prosperous agricultural sector,” Mr. Green said.