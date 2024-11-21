Agriculture Minister Highlights Significant Role of Cattle Industry in Food Security

The local cattle industry continues to play a vital role in supporting food security and boosting Jamaica’s economy, says Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green.

Addressing cattle farmers and industry stakeholders during the recent Minard Livestock and Beef Festival in St. Ann, Minister Green described the cattle sector as, not only big business, but one with the potential to create wealth for individuals and families.

“Many people, over the years, have created wealth, much wealth, through owning cattle,” he noted, underscoring the industry’s importance, not just for household food security, but also national food stability.

Mr. Green said festivals, such as the annual Minard event, aim to inspire the next generation of cattle farmers and researchers, ensuring the industry’s sustainability and growth.

He further highlighted the importance of local research and development in advancing the sector, arguing that the festival is not just a celebration, but a platform for nurturing the next generation of cattle farmers and researchers, “who will thrive in this industry.”

The Minister praised the legacy of Jamaican scientist, Dr. Thomas Phillip ‘TP’ Lecky, who made significant contributions to cattle breeding locally.

Mr. Green said Dr. Lecky’s “groundbreaking work led to the creation of the Jamaica Hope breed in 1951, as well as the Jamaica Red, Jamaica Brahman and Jamaica Black breeds.”

He encouraged young people to consider careers in the cattle industry, adding that events like the Minard Festival can inspire future scientists and entrepreneurs.

“Jamaica is recognised globally for its research and development in cattle,” the Minister noted.

Mr. Green expressed the hope that the Minard Festival will evolve into the kind of event that fosters a new generation of cattle owners and breeders who will continue Dr. Lecky’s legacy and contribute to the growth of Jamaica’s cattle industry.

The Minard Livestock and Beef Festival serves as a platform for showcasing the cattle industry’s achievements, while fostering innovation and economic development.

As one of the premier events for livestock farmers, the festival continues to promote the significance of cattle farming in Jamaica’s agricultural landscape.

Indigenous breeds, such as the Jamaica Hope, Jamaica Red and Jamaica Black, as well as the nucleus herd from the Bodles Research Centre in St Catherine, were showcased during this year’s staging.

The festival is organised by the Jamaica Cattle Breeders’ Society in association with the Jamaica 4-H Clubs and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, with Nutramix and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining among the event’s sponsors.