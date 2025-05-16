Agriculture Minister Hails Case for Training Future Leaders of the Sector

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, has hailed the Portland-based College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) for its value in training future leaders of the sector.

On Wednesday, May 14, the Minister and his team hosted a ‘Think Tank’ at the institution, where he heard the students’ suggestions on how to improve the sector.

“You are the future leaders of our agriculture and fisheries space… . We genuinely believe that the best of the best in agriculture and fisheries come to CASE,” the Minister said.

Divided into small groups, the students participated in a brainstorming session before making presentations to the Minister.

“Think of what you want to see done to move agriculture and fisheries forward in general. Allow yourself, especially based on your knowledge, to give me bold ideas,” Mr. Green guided.

Following the presentations, the Minister reported that, “we knew it would be good but it’s even better than good”, while indicating that some of the suggestions from the students will potentially go into policy.

He also continued to heap praises on the tertiary institution.

“If there was ever any doubt about the value of the work being done at CASE, I think we dispelled that in less than an hour. If we did nothing else, you all reminded us of how good the institution is doing in relation to training the next generation for agriculture,” the Minister said.

Principal, Derrick Deslandes, speaking with JIS News, expressed pride at the opportunity to have the Minister listen to his students’ ideas.

“What this means is that we are doing the right things, and I think we are imparting the right level of knowledge the students need. This is the future; this is the next generation, and we try to ensure that we provide them with the knowledge they need,” Dr. Deslandes said.

“The important thing is that they are thinking; they are thinking about the solutions that the country requires, and I am very happy to see it,” he added.