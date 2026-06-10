Agricultural Students in St. Mary Awarded Academic Grants from US-Based Jamaican Farm Workers

Twenty students pursuing agricultural studies across 10 high schools in St. Mary have each been awarded academic grants of $30,000 by Jamaican workers employed at Gebbers Farm in the United States of America (USA).

The grants were presented on June 5, during a ceremony held at Wycliffe Martin High School in the parish.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Donovan Williams, who delivered the keynote address, described the gesture as a “powerful demonstration of compassion, patriotism, sacrifice, and community spirit”.

“It reminds us that, even while working thousands of miles away from home… they (workers of Gebbers Farms) continue to keep Jamaica close to their hearts. They could have been selfish… but they have come together with this wonderful initiative,” he said.

For the past 14 years, Jamaican farm workers attached to Gebbers Farms have engaged in fundraising activities in the USA, including an annual Jamaica Day event in Washington State, to support vulnerable Jamaicans.

Their efforts have benefited children’s homes, Golden Age homes, and educational initiatives across several parishes.

With this latest initiative, Jamaican farm workers have now expended more than $5 million on charitable efforts across the island.

Mr. Williams urged the students to view the grant, not only as financial assistance but also as a vote of confidence in their potential.

“They are investing in you because they see that you have potential. The workers who contributed to this initiative believe that you are capable of achieving great things. More so, they believe that agriculture remains an important pillar of Jamaica’s future and that young people like you have a critical role to play in advancing food security, innovation, and national development,” he stated.

Supervisor at Gebbers Farms, Eyon Gayle, reminded the grant beneficiaries that they are the future of the nation and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their studies.

“We know times can be challenging. But we hope that this grant provides a little relief and allows you to focus on your studies and grow into the leaders we know you can be,” he said.

Mr. Gayle added that, “agriculture is much more than working in the fields. It is a vital science, a business, and the lifeblood of our economy”.

“We want you to take your education seriously, apply yourselves, and know that the entire community of overseas workers in Brewster is cheering you on,” he further stated.

Mr. Gayle acknowledged the support of Lasco Distributors and Grace Kennedy Limited, who provided gift packages for the students.

Gebbers Farms has been a participant in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s Overseas Agricultural Programme since 2010.