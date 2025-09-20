Agricultural Sector Showing Resilience – Minister Green

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says Jamaica’s agricultural sector continues to show resilience, despite experiencing setbacks.

Speaking on Friday (September 19) at the Jamaica Agri-Business Investment Forum (JAIF) 2025, held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, Mr. Green said despite the shocks, the sector has maintained growth.

“Our farmers and fishers continue to show tremendous resilience in the face of shocks. Despite the setbacks, we continue to see growth, and this speaks to the strength and potential of the sector,” the Minister noted.

He pointed to major projects being advanced by the Government, including the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project and the Essex Valley Agricultural Development Project, which will significantly increase production capacity.

“These projects represent a significant leap forward for irrigation and food security. They will open thousands of hectares of land to greater productivity, ensuring that our farmers can plant and reap all year round,” Mr. Green said.

For his part, Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, reinforced the call for increased investment in agriculture.

“This is the right time to invest in agriculture in Jamaica. The opportunities are here, the policies are in place, and the support from Government is clear,” he said.

Senator Hill also pointed to Jamaica’s strong economic position as a key factor in attracting investors.

“When you look at Jamaica, the fundamentals are strong. We have a stable economy, we have the rule of law, and we have the resilience of our people. Agriculture must be a part of that investment conversation,” he underscored.

JAIF 2025 was held from September 17 to 19 under the theme, ‘Sustainable Agri-business: Global Reach, Local Impact.’