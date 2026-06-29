Agricultural Sector Rebounds

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says despite the devastation of Category Five Hurricane Melissa last October, the agricultural sector recorded 190,000 tonnes of domestic produce in the first quarter of 2026.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch of the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on June 18, he noted that while the reduction in overall domestic production was anticipated compared to last year’s historic first-quarter 200,000 tonnes, key crop sectors recorded unprecedented growth.

“What was amazing to see is in our vegetable lines that were completely devastated in Hurricane Melissa, we saw an increase. We produced more in this first quarter than in the first quarter last year by 12 per cent. Our farmers did that,” Minister Green outlined.

“And I thought vegetables would be the only area but when I looked at potatoes, our potatoes went up by 18 per cent, and in that, Irish potato production grew in the first quarter by 66 per cent, to show you how resilient our farmers are,” he added.

Minister Green attributed this swift recovery to a strategic shift in how the Ministry handles post-disaster rehabilitation.

Learning from the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, where agricultural recovery was delayed due to a dependence on the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) electricity grid, the Ministry proactively purchased industrial generators for the National Irrigation Commission (NIC).

“So, we said no other hurricane should catch us like that. So out of the Hurricane Beryl recovery money, what we did was to purchase some generators,” Mr. Green said.

This allowed the NIC to bypass the main power grid and restore water access to farmers almost immediately after Hurricane Melissa.

Minister Green noted that 75 per cent of irrigation customers received water one week after Hurricane Melissa’s passage, while 90 per cent were back on irrigation within one month.

“That is when you learn and build forward and build better. So, we are truly building a more resilient sector,” Minister Green said.

He extended gratitude to the network of public and private entities whose support made the recovery possible, including the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC), the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, the NIC, United Way of Jamaica, and Hi-Pro.

The Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show will be held from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2.