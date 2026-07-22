Agricultural Protection Branch More Than Triples Arrests in First Year

The Agricultural Protection Branch (APB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has more than tripled the number of arrests for agricultural-related crimes in its first year of operation.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, gave the update during the recent launch of the Heifer Redistribution programme at Serge Island Dairies in St. Thomas.

The APB was launched in June 2025 as a specialised unit designed to combat praedial larceny and protect agricultural livelihoods and national food security.

“A year before, we arrested about 120 people around agricultural crime. One year since we’ve had the Agricultural Protection Branch, that number has moved to over 400 people arrested for agricultural crime,” Minister Green said.

He also noted the increase in convictions from arrests. “Arrests sound good, but convictions sound better, and the biggest thing that we’ve seen… we have dedicated investigators who are preparing these cases to go to court. The year before the Agriculture Protection Branch, we had 18 convictions around agricultural-related crime. Last year, since the operation of the branch – 120 convictions,” he informed.

The Minister lauded the JCF for recognising the need to have a unit dedicated to addressing agricultural crimes, noting that farmers in parishes like Trelawny have reported a decline in agricultural theft.

Mr. Green noted that penalties for agricultural-related crimes have significantly increased and the Ministry continues to work with the JCF to operationalise the agricultural wardens programme.

“So, in the areas where we have significant issues, we will have more people to treat with these agricultural crimes,” the Minister said.

In his remarks, Superintendent of Police, Oral Foster, reaffirmed the commitment of the APB to protect the welfare of farmers across the country.

“We believe that every single farmer deserves the same level of protection as any other sector in Jamaica,” Mr. Foster said.