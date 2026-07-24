Agreement Signed to Advance Kingston Harbour Walk Project

The Government has advanced plans to transform the world’s seventh largest harbour into a continuous 25-kilometre promenade connecting downtown Kingston to Port Royal, with the signing of an agreement for segment two of the Kingston Harbour Walk Project.

The agreement covers consultancy services for the feasibility studies and detailed designs, which will be undertaken by the joint venture of Cityförster, Felixx Landscape Architects and Planners, and Aqua & Terra, a team of international experts in architecture, urban design and planning, engineering, environmental management, and social development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Wednesday (July 22) at the Carib Cement Sports Club and Wellness Centre in Rockfort, Kingston, Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the project represents a pivotal step in reclaiming downtown Kingston after generations of underutilisation.

“In taking on this mammoth project of the Kingston Harbour Walk, it is not our intention to be marginal, incremental, unambitious, safe, cheap… . We must, as a nation, build. I want to use this project to open the minds of Jamaicans as to what is possible. I want us as Jamaicans to stop thinking small-minded and think big,” he said.

Prime Minister Holness noted that infrastructure projects like the Kingston Harbour Walk are crucial in positioning Jamaica as a global host for major events, noting the country’s active bid to co-host the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

He highlighted Jamaica’s growing reputation as a safe, near-shore destination.

“Now if you pair peace with infrastructure, you are on a sure path for growth. So, today is a sign of that progress,” he said.

Dr. Holness charged the newly appointed consultants to design a space that is iconic, functional, cost-effective and deeply embraces local communities, businesses and fisherfolk.

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) is spearheading the Kingston Harbour Walk Project, which is being done in phases.

It will create a continuous, engaging shared-use path, transforming Kingston’s waterfront into a vibrant, accessible, and world-class destination that will enhance recreation, connectivity, tourism, and economic opportunities.

Phase one, the Kingston Waterfront Improvement Project, is already under way in partnership with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), and financing from the World Bank.

UDC Chairman, Norman Brown, noted that Wednesday’s signing advances the next major phase, which will focus on the approximately 10-kilometre stretch from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to Harbour View.

“Future phases, including the connection along the Palisades to the historic Port Royal, will continue to build on this work, ensuring that each segment contributes to one seamless, resilient and world-class waterfront stretching across the Kingston Harbour,” he indicated.

The feasibility studies and detailed designs for segment two of the Kingston Harbour Walk Project are supported by funding from the Jamaican Government, alongside a US$1.4 million grant from the Caribbean Development Bank (CBD) through its special development fund.

Additional contributions were provided by the Government of Italy and the European Union’s CARE financing programme.

Mr. Brown informed that over the coming months the experts will conduct comprehensive environmental, social and engineering studies to create the project’s technical implementation blueprint.