Agencies Partnering To Train First-time Offenders In Job Skills

The Ministry of National Security and Peace, HEART/NSTA Trust, and Department of Correctional Services are partnering to equip first-time offenders with income-earning skills.

“Their lives do not end at the prison walls,” Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, informed while piloting the debate on the Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) (Amendment) Act, 2025 in the Senate on Friday (January 30).

The legislation seeks to expand access to expungement for deserving cases.

Senator Morris Dixon reported that approximately 467 inmates earned skill certifications between 2020 and 2023.

“There are many, many skills that were done. There was masonry… and we know we need a lot of those [skills]… carpentry and tiling; we even did hair braiding and other associated skills. Those are some of the areas we’ve looked at. So when we’re talking about expungement, we have to look at it within that broader context of what we are doing,” the Minister stated.

Senator Morris Dixon noted that while there are many programmes to assist incarcerated individuals, more are needed.

“But the good thing is that this work is going on, and I commit that with my time and with HEART NSTA Trust, we will do more work in our prisons because we want them (inmates) to understand that there are people who actually want them to do well in life,” she said.

The Minister noted that two individuals attained Level Four certification in business administration management.

“That’s a degree inside of our prison, and we want to see more of that. We’re going to work to have more of that. Individuals, when they are released, they need a second chance. We’re working with them. When they leave and they continue on the straight and narrow path and they have a skill, it’s a different person completely. We have a responsibility, when they’ve stayed on that journey, to help them to clear their record,” she said.

Senator Morris Dixon affirmed that the Administration supports those committed to peace and productivity.

“We see them and we see their value, even when they made a misstep. This Bill is a first step and a significant step towards their reintegration,” she said.