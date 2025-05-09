AGD to Roll Out Self-Service Portal for Pensioners

The Accountant General’s Department (AGD) is working to roll out its MyPensionPlus online system this financial year to better serve pensioners by providing a self-service portal.

Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the AGD, David King, told JIS News that the portal will make the administration process for pensioners simpler.

“The pensioners themselves can go in and access some types of information. The long-term goal is to actually utilise that element of MyPensionPlus for the pensioner to actually submit their documentation online, and from there they will not have to come into office,” he explained.

He added that leveraging technology is a key priority for the AGD, with plans in the works to boost engagement with pensioners via online platforms.

“We’re in the process now of planning out the next year and a half of how we’re going to engage our pensioners. The intention, really, is to speak to our pensioners on a more one-to-one, internet basis… we also will be revving up that process of actually getting people to sign up for the self-service portal, later in the year as well,” Mr. King said.

A Pensioner’s Forum is planned for the current financial year where emphasis will be placed on how to use the new self-service portal.

“We will invite recently retired pensioners to a particular location, welcome them to the AGD pensioner side of things, let them know what the expectations of them are from us and what they expect from us. We’re also going to invite some of our partners, for example, Sagicor, who are the ones that currently provide that health insurance for our pensioners, as well, to kind of walk them through the process to say, these are what you’re going to have to do, how often you should submit your life certificates, how to sign up for the self-service portal going forward,” said Mr. King.