AGD Assures Pensioners of Timely Payments

The Accountant General’s Department (AGD) is reassuring pensioners and the public that payments for the June 2025 pay cycle were successfully and timely disbursed to 34,106 pensioners on June 25, 2025.

The AGD is aware that life certificates for approximately 82 pensioners were not automatically uploaded due to a technical processing error.

To address this, the processing of advanced payments commenced on Monday, June 30, 2025, with a completion pay date of Friday, July 4, 2025.

We are contacting the pensioners involved to inform them of the issue and advise them of the expected resolution timeline.

The AGD sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience caused and recognizes how essential these payments are to the well-being of retired public servants and their families.

On Monday, June 30, 2025, a pensioner and his daughter visited the AGD’s office to express concern that he had not received his payment for the month of June 2025.

Our investigation showed that a completed life certificate was not received. Neither the pensioner nor his daughter was able to provide a receipt to confirm submission of the certificate. To date, we have not received a certificate for payment to be processed.

The AGD advised the pensioner to submit the completed life certificate, which would facilitate the resumption of payments in July 2025.

The AGD acknowledged the daughter’s urgency, and she was therefore informed by both a customer service representative and a senior manager that an advance payment could be facilitated upon receipt of a written request, along with the completed life certificate.

She declined to proceed. She subsequently shared this matter with members of the media. Advance payments are usually processed within 48-72 hours.

As the nation’s treasury, the AGD has a responsibility to apply its procedures to ensure accountability and transparency.

Pensioners are reminded that life certificates may be submitted at the AGD Head Office, 21 Dominica Drive, Kingston 5; drop boxes located at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Heroes Circle and select parish libraries, including Portland, St. James, Hanover, Westmoreland, and Manchester.

The AGD acknowledges and deeply values the dedicated service our pensioners have given to the nation. Their years of commitment have helped to shape and sustain Jamaica’s public institutions, and we remain steadfast in our duty to honour that legacy.

We remain committed to accurate and timely pension disbursements and to strengthening our systems to better serve with integrity, care, and efficiency.