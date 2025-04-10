AFJ Awards Grants Totalling US$740,000 to Support Several Initiatives

Grants totalling US$740,000 have been awarded to 54 grantees by American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) to support several initiatives in the island.

They include education, music, sports, homeless, health, skills training, gender-based violence, arts, coding, veterinary care, environmental protection, school-feeding and peace-building programmes, among others.

Grant certificates were presented to the grantees at the AFJ’s awards ceremony, held at the United States Embassy in Kingston, on Tuesday (April 8).

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, who spoke at the ceremony, hailed the AFJ for its legacy of generosity and heart for service.

“For over four decades, the American Friends of Jamaica have remained a pillar of support for our country. Their legacy is etched into the walls of our hospitals, the classrooms of our schools and the hearts of our people.

Whether responding to hurricanes, expanding educational opportunities or modernising public health infrastructure, the AFJ has consistently shown up for us,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon underscored that the Government is committed to accelerating transformation, but cannot walk the journey alone.

“We need partners like the AFJ who understand that sustainable development and transformation in education are built on trust, collaboration and long-term investment,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the leadership of AFJ, noting that they have done more than fundraise.

“You have organised a movement of care. You have translated affection for Jamaica into measurable impact. You have made philanthropy strategic, smart and compassionate, and I ask you to please continue to be a friend of Jamaica,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

In her remarks, AFJ President, Wendy Hart, said her team is committed to building strong partnerships with Jamaicans.

“We are at our strongest when government, funders and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) can work together. It is also important that we all continue to prioritise impact. There are many needs and there are always funding constraints, so we need to ensure that we are making wise and informed choices,” she said.

For her part, Charge d’Affaires, Amy Tachco, commended the AFJ for its unwavering commitment to advancing health, education and community development across Jamaica.

“Your generosity and dedication continue to make a profound impact, ensuring essential resources reach those who need them most. The AFJ grants awarded today represent more than just financial support. They symbolise hope, opportunity and a vision for stronger and healthier communities across Jamaica,” Ms. Tachco said.

She also acknowledged the grantees for their dedication to community outreach and upliftment.

“The AFJ is a shining example of what is possible when people unite around a common mission. When communities collaborate, they harness their diverse strengths and talents and leave a powerful imprint on their societies,” she said.

The AFJ was established in 1982 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organisation to assist Jamaican charities in the areas of education, healthcare and human and economic development.