Advisory on Developments in The Middle East

The Government of Jamaica is closely monitoring escalating tensions and heightened instability in the Middle East.

Jamaican nationals are strongly advised to avoid non-essential travel to the region, particularly to countries experiencing armed conflict or civil unrest including:

•The State of Israel

•The State of Palestine

•The State of Qatar

•The Islamic Republic of Iran

The Government acknowledges that the situation remains unpredictable, with the potential for other countries in the region to be affected with little or no prior warning. Jamaican nationals are therefore urged to exercise heightened vigilance and to closely monitor official updates. At present, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade has no confirmed reports of Jamaican nationals present in Israel, Palestine and Iran. The Ministry is however aware of Jamaicans living in Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

As tensions continue to escalate, the Government of Jamaica will maintain close monitoring of the situation and remains prepared to provide consular support as needed. Individuals with information regarding Jamaican relatives or friends currently in the affected areas are urged to contact the Ministry at consular@mfaft.gov.jm or via WhatsApp at (876) 391-8105.

Jamaican nationals currently residing in, or planning to transit through these and other affected areas across the region are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and to undertake the following precautionary measures:

•Remain vigilant and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and official advisories.

•Ensure that all travel documents are valid and up to date.

•Comply fully with safety and security directives issued by local authorities.

•Ascertain the location of the nearest emergency shelter in the event of intensified hostilities.

•Formulate contingency plans for departure, particularly where personal safety may be at risk.

Nationals are also reminded that airport closures, airspace restrictions and border closures may occur without notice.

The Government of Jamaica remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of nationals and continues to work in close coordination with international partners, Honorary Consuls and diplomatic missions in the region to monitor developments and respond as needed. The following Jamaican Missions and Consulates, including those located in the region, have been alerted and stand ready to assist in the event that an emergency response becomes necessary:

JAMAICAN HIGH COMMISSION, LONDON

HIGH COMMISSIONER: His Excellency Alexander Williams

1-2 Prince Consort Road

London SW7 2BZ

Tel: 011-44 207-823-9911

Email: jamhigh@jhcuk.com

ISRAEL (STATE OF) – Kochav Yair

HONORARY CONSUL: Mr. Gideon Siterman

Consulate of Jamaica

6 Biranit Street

Kochav Yair 44864

Israel

Tel: (972) 9 772 2925

E-mail : consuljamaica.telaviv@gmail.com

JORDAN (HASHEMITE KINGDOM OF) – Amman

HONORARY CONSUL: Mr. Fuad Tewfic Kattan

Consulate of Jamaica

Alrabieh – Almarwa Street Block No. 15

Amman, Jordan

Telephone: 962795555310 or 962795580148

Mobile: +962795351578

E-mail: fuad.kattan@yahoo.com; ftkattan@yahoo.com; ruba_abdallah@hotmail.com

LEBANON (LEBANESE REPUBLIC) – Beirut

HONORARY CONSUL: Mr. Khalil Ahmad Zantout

ASSISTANT: Mrs. Kristeen Kourajian

Consulate of Jamaica

Mme Curie Street

Minkara Centre Bldg., 3rd Fl.

Hamra, P. O. Box 5584

Beirut

Lebanon

Tel: 011 961-747-244/5/6, +961 3 380525 (mobile)/ 011 352-425, 340-736

E-mail: zantoutholding@mail.com/

khalilzantout@zantoutholding.com/

khalilzantout@mail.com

TÜRKIYE (REPUBLIC OF) – Istanbul

HONORARY CONSUL: Mr. Mehmet Aykut Eken

Consulate of Jamaica

HarbiyeCad. No:283

Harbiye

Istanbul, Türkiye

Tel: 011 90 212 549 07 00

E-mail : jamaicaconsul@gmail.com