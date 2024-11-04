Advisory: Limited Services Being Offered at the University Hospital of the West Indies During the Passing of the Tropical Storm

Acting on BULLETIN No 2 (November 3, 2024, at 8:00pm) from the Meteorological Service, the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) is announcing the closure of all clinics and non-emergency services until further notice.

The hospital remains open solely for dire emergencies.

The limitation of clinical and non-emergency services is being done to ensure the safety of our patients, our staff, and the members of the public during the anticipated passing of Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 18.

The UHWI extends its best wishes for the safety and well-being of the public, emphasizing its commitment to the health and wellness of our country and region during this challenging time.

Please note that UHWI is not a designated shelter and cannot accommodate individuals seeking refuge.

We urge everyone to follow the guidance of local authorities regarding shelter options.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.