ADVISORY FROM RADA – Hurricane Preparedness Tips for Farmers

The following are specific advisories to assist open field and greenhouse crop along with livestock farmers during this Hurricane Season:

Crops and Fruit Trees

o Check your surroundings for danger from fallen electrical wires

o Keep fruit trees no more than 15 feet tall and away from buildings. Cut back tree branches and open the canopy so wind passes through readily thus reducing the level of damage during the storm.

o Clear drains and waterways

o Have sufficient stock of pesticides

o Plan to establish protected seedling production centres for early replanting after hurricane

Livestock

o Keep an identification tag on your livestock at all times.

o Make provisions for enough livestock feed and water for at least a week

o Keep a one-month supply on hand of medications and livestock supplements.

o Label them clearly with feeding instructions in case you cannot be there to administer.

o Make sure housing, food, and supplies for small animals such as chickens and rabbits are storm ready and able to withstand high winds and rising water.

o Smaller animals can be brought indoors if necessary.

o Be prepared to build temporary pens in a garage.

o Be prepared to move animal to a higher ground. In the event of flooding, to free animals, so they can swim to safety.

Protected Agriculture

o In the event of high winds, be prepared to remove cladding, lay plants flat and cover with plastic sheeting that is held down by twine tied across house posts.

o Make plans for establishing protected seedling production centres for early replanting after the event.

Pesticides

o Stock adequate quantities of fungicides where you have plants that are susceptible to fungal/ bacterial diseases and are likely to need treatments after event.

o Herbicides may be needed to control weeds that may build-up after the rains associated with hurricane.

o Have a secure, dry area protected from wind/rain and away from animals, food/ feed and persons

o Repair /service tools & equipment which might be used after event

For further information, Farmers are advised to contact their respective Agricultural Extension Officer, RADA Parish Office or call our toll free number 1-888-ASK-RADA or 1-888-275-7232.