Adverse Possession of Land Applications Could Be Referred to Local Adjudication Committee

The Government is examining how it can refer adverse possession of land applications to the local Adjudication Committee for their input on these applications.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with the responsibility for Land Titling and Settlements, Hon. Robert Montague, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2026/27 sectoral debate in the House of Representatives on June 9.

He noted that this, along with a property watch service, will help to level the playing field, adding that the “best remedy is for you to use the land productively. We want our lands in production”.

“Some people are abusing the adverse possession arrangement. Some have made an industry out of it. While we as a government support the productive use of land, we do not support wholesale and speculative possession,” Mr. Montague said.

“Equally, landowners here and abroad cannot have lands and do not exercise ownership. We appeal to you to visit your lands, fence it, use it productively, pay your taxes or sell it. But do not just abandon it. Do not leave it to chance,” he continued.

The Minister encouraged landowners to watch their properties and make economic use of it.

“Paying a little tax does not solve the adverse possession challenge, landowners must also occupy and use their lands. It will also help the Government by more accurately identifying idle lands.

Digitising the processes will also help us to identify and flag informal subdivisions whenever we are updating the valuation rolls,” he said.

Adverse possession is a legal concept that allows someone to acquire ownership of a property if they have occupied and used it for a long enough period of time without the property owner’s permission.