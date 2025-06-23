Advancements in Community Policing a Key Feature of JCF Technology Expo

A showcase of technological solutions that leverage digital tools to enhance community policing was a key feature of the just-concluded Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) technology and transformation expo.

Demonstrations included real-time crime mapping, biometric identification systems, and mobile applications that facilitate better communication between officers and residents.

These initiatives are part of the JCF’s broader goal to foster transparency, accountability, and trust within communities, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Glenford Miller, told JIS News.

“This expo is a clear demonstration of our dedication to transformation through people, quality and technology – the core pillars of our strategic vision,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us to share our progress, learn from best practices, and build stronger relationships with the communities we serve,” he added.

ACP Miller, who is in charge of Area One, was speaking to JIS News during the St. James leg of the expo held at the Montego Bay Community College.

The event, held from June 19 to 22 in St. James and Kingston, showcased a wide array of innovative advancements designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing efforts across Jamaica.

Attendees were treated to immersive presentations and demonstrations that highlighted cutting-edge technology in law enforcement, including new crime-fighting tools, data management systems, and communication platforms.

These innovations aim to streamline police operations, improve response times, and bolster crime-prevention strategies.

The expo placed a strong emphasis on community engagement.

Various booths and interactive sessions provided insights into community policing and youth outreach initiatives, and training modules designed to equip officers with the skills needed to serve effectively in diverse environments.

ACP Miller underscored the importance of such initiatives in strengthening the relationship between law enforcement and the public.

“Our communities are at the heart of everything we do,” he said.

“By investing in personnel development and community partnerships, we are working towards a safer, more inclusive Jamaica where citizens feel protected and valued,” he told JIS News.

ACP Miller added that the event also served as a platform for dialogue among police officers, community leaders and stakeholders, noting that panel discussions and workshops encouraged the exchange of ideas and best practices, fostering a culture of continuous improvement within the Force.

“This collaborative approach is vital as the JCF strives to adapt to emerging challenges and maintain high standards of service,” he said.

“We will continue to harness technology, invest in our people, and deepen our ties with the communities we serve. Together, we can build a safer, more resilient Jamaica,” he said.

For his part, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Eron Samuels, said that the JCF, in staging the Expo, is again exemplifying its commitment to progress and community partnership.

“The Expo has not only been well received by the large turnout of attendees and stakeholders but is also seen as a positive step towards enhancing the effectiveness and public trust of Jamaica’s police force,” said SSP Samuels, who is also the Commanding Officer for St. James.

“It is our intention to build on this momentum, with future initiatives aimed at expanding technological capabilities, strengthening community programmes, and fostering a culture of excellence within the Force,” he said.