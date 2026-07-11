Administrator General’s Department Wins 2026 Public Sector Debate Competition

The Administrator General’s Department emerged winner of this year’s fifth staging of the Public Sector Debate Competition, outperforming a record field of public-sector teams.

The Accountant General’s Department secured second place, followed by the Teaching Service in third, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade placed fourth.

Speaking at the grand finale, held on Thursday (July 9) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, said the competition has grown into an important platform for highlighting the talent, expertise, and critical thinking skills that exist across the public service.

“I am sure you will agree with me that today (Thursday) is more than the closing of a competition. It is a celebration of talent. It is a celebration of discipline. It is a celebration of courage to stand up here in front of all of you. It is a celebration of preparation, teamwork and intellectual excellence within the public sector,” she stated.

Mrs. Williams noted that the event demonstrates that public officers possess the knowledge, intellectual capacity, and dedication required to contribute meaningfully to national development.

“Perhaps, most importantly, it is a reminder that the public service is filled with people who think deeply, serve proudly and who care passionately about the future of Jamaica,” she added.

The Minister also commended the competitors for successfully balancing the demands of their professional responsibilities while dedicating time and effort to prepare for the debates.

“You have given up your time, your intellect, your creativity and your energy while continuing to carry out the daily responsibilities as public officers. That is no small achievement,” Mrs. Williams said.

Executive Director of the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters, said the competition has continued to grow in both size and quality since its inception five years ago.

She highlighted the strong response to this year’s staging, noting that a record 32 teams entered the competition.

“It tells us… that this platform is important to the public sector and that we should do everything in our power to preserve it. It reflects the growing enthusiasm, confidence, and commitment of public-sector professionals to this competition,” the Executive Director said.

She noted that throughout the competition, participants engaged in spirited debates on a range of topical national issues, including the integration of artificial intelligence into public-sector operations, the use of performance-based contracts in the public service, reparations, mass surveillance of citizens’ online activities, the decriminalisation of consensual sexual activity between minors who are close in age, and public access to beaches.

Mrs. Thompson Walters said the discussions reflected a high level of policy awareness and analytical thinking.

She congratulated all participants, describing the finalists as exemplars of the professionalism, talent, and excellence that continue to strengthen Jamaica’s public service.

“You are all winners. To have advanced to this stage of what has been a very fierce competition is, in itself, a remarkable achievement,” Mrs. Thompson Walters said.