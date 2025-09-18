Administration Remains Resolute on Building Transformative Education System – PM

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says his Administration remains resolute on building a transformative education system that will produce a generation of confident and innovative problem-solvers.

Addressing his swearing in ceremony at King’s House on September 16, Dr. Holness said Jamaica’s economic future must be about human capital development and technology creation.

“We must ensure that our young people, creative, tech savvy and ambitious, are equipped to lead in the global digital economy. It is estimated that 70 per cent of the Jamaican economy depends on services. This means that the value created is intrinsic to the individual effort, knowledge, skills, creativity, and attitude,” the Prime Minister said.

He argued that if the economy is to grow beyond its current trajectory, there must be a widespread and general increase in the productivity of individuals, as well as the systems and technology that they are paired with in production.

“This next chapter must see a laser focus on education and training of our current labour force and the generation to come. Through our education system, we must create a Jamaica that is pro-social, pro-growth, pro-technology, innovative, emotionally regulated, and more productive. This is imperative,” the Prime Minister said.

The swearing-in ceremony followed the victory of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the General Election, held on Wednesday (September 3). It is Dr. Holness’ fourth time as Prime Minister and his third consecutive term.

Meanwhile, he said development of the SPEED (Streamlining Processes for Efficiency and Economic Development) programme is aimed at improving systems within the public service and boosting productivity.

“But growth also depends on how government itself works. For too long bureaucracy has frustrated investment, slowed innovation, and drained productivity. Too many Jamaicans know the feeling, endless forms, long lines, and red tape that stand in the way of progress. Of even greater concern is that inefficient systems breed and provide an incentive for corruption,” the Prime Minister noted.

“That is why we have developed the SPEED programme. This is our commitment to cut red tape, to remove unnecessary obstacles, and to ensure that government is not a barrier to opportunity but a platform for success,” he said.

He indicated that through SPEED, permits will be faster, licences simpler, and services more transparent.

“By digitising transactions, streamlining approvals, and using technology to eliminate delays, we will unleash productivity across the economy. This will also peel away the layers of inefficiency and lack of networking that hampers anti-corruption efforts. A modern economy demands modern government. Jamaica cannot afford to be slow when the world is moving fast,” Dr. Holness said.

Meanwhile, he called for a partnership from all stakeholders as the country moves towards sustained peace, noting that while homicides have been reduced, the culture of violence remains prevalent in the society.

“We must go beyond fighting crime to fighting the culture of violence itself. That means strengthening families, rebuilding respect for authority, restoring civility, and teaching our children discipline and responsibility. It means our education system must not just impart knowledge but also values,” Dr. Holness said.

“However, it’s not only our schools, our churches, the business community, or security forces. Indeed, this requires a partnership of the whole society to prevent violence and move Jamaica towards true and sustained peace. My Administration will mobilise this effort, and I believe the challenge of social violence should be taken out of the political space and treated as a matter of national interest… . I will be reaching out to the Leader of the Opposition to work out how we can, as a country, unite against violence,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr. Holness said Jamaica must continue to defend democracy at home and abroad.

“Economic strength must be matched by diplomatic strength. Jamaica cannot be a silent actor on the world stage. Our history, our moral standing, and our record of democratic governance demand that we speak boldly and clearly in an increasingly complex and dangerous world,” the Prime Minister said.

“Though we will continue to fight for justice in global affairs, we will also continue to build our resilience and our economic independence. In this way, our diplomacy reinforces our economy. By being a respected global voice, Jamaica attracts investments, builds partnerships, and strengthens trust. We must be a nation that not only consume ideas from the world but creates the ideas that shape them, whether in trade, technology, climate or culture. Jamaica must always have a seat at the global table,” Dr. Holness emphasised.