Adequate Supplies of Oxygen for COVID-19 Patients

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, says adequate supplies of medical oxygen are available for the treatment of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

“Coming out of the weekend of [August 27 and 28) we had about 84,000 litres of oxygen that were brought in to supplement the 50-60 litres that IGL Limited could produce in-country. This week we [received] the same amount and next week we are getting an additional, it is anticipated, 120,000 litres. So, this is an adequate amount to supply the numbers that we are seeing,” she said.

She was addressing the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing held on Thursday (September 9).

Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie cautioned medical practitioners who treat at-home patients that the physiology of oxygen used in the body has not changed since the advent of COVID-19.

“Tissues require oxygen to function and there is a minimal level of blood oxygen that is required for adequate tissue functioning,” she said, noting that oxygen saturation levelling below 90 per cent for long periods “is dangerous”.

She said that doctors must refer patients accordingly and “exercise caution and practise within the scope of their knowledge and experience”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bisasor-McKenzie said the Ministry will continue to review its strategies to improve its COVID-19 response.

She noted that the five strategic areas in terms of response are planning and coordination, situation monitoring and assessment, prevention and containment, health system response, and communication.