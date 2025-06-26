Additional Duties for PM July 1 to December 31

Come July 1, Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, will have additional responsibilities as the Chair of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for the period July 1 to December 31, 2025.

This six-month position involves providing policy direction, advancing the implementation of CARICOM’s objectives and representing the Community in regional and international engagements.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley of Barbados currently holds the CARICOM Chair.

As CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Holness will lead the upcoming 49th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, scheduled to take place from July 6 to 8 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The conference will be held under the theme ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Thank, held at the Agency’s Television Department, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, highlighted the significance of the role of CARICOM Chair.

“Essentially for the six months of the Chairmanship, the Prime Minister becomes the voice and to some extent the face of CARICOM,” Senator Johnson Smith said.

“When statements are issued, they will be issued by him after collaboration, and when there are international meetings, he will represent CARICOM at those meetings,” she added.

During his tenure, Prime Minister Holness is scheduled to attend the Second CARICOM-African Union (AU) Summit on September 7, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The event aims to deepen collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean to create more opportunities for dialogue and partnerships.

The Prime Minister will also represent CARICOM at the 80th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations (UN) in September and at the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) to be held in Belem, Brazil, in November.

“So, there will always be work to be done, to collaborate and put together CARICOM positions, but in many instances, when the Prime Minister speaks, he will do so not only for Jamaica, but also speak on behalf of CARICOM,” Senator Johnson Smith added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, along with the CARICOM Secretariat will provide support to the Prime Minister and the Office of the Prime Minister throughout the six-month Chairmanship.