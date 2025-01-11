Additional Development Plans For Port Royal

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced additional development plans aimed at transforming Port Royal into a vibrant economic hub, that will boost tourism and enhance local infrastructure.

Speaking at a commissioning ceremony for the Port Royal Potable Water Transmission Main Upgrade Project on Tuesday (January 7), Prime Minister Holness said, “if properly developed, the city could provide the revenues that would not only develop Port Royal but develop the wider Jamaica.”

He explained that investments have already been made including facilities for docking cruise ships and receiving cruise ship visitors, establishment of a new pier and customs facilities, as well as a new museum and restaurant which will be opened soon.

Dr. Holness also announced plans for critical infrastructure improvements, including a sewage treatment plant, as well as to improve the road from the roundabout, into the town.

“We have actually built the sewage plant. Now, we have to lay the pipes to connect the homes and the facilities to that treatment plant,” he explained.

Prime Minister Holness said all of this investment “is to create Port Royal as a new destination, not just for tourists to come, but to enhance what is already the case. Port Royal is the destination for people in Kingston and St Andrew.”

“Port Royal is going to become a new economic hub for Kingston… where cruise ships will come to explore the rich history that is here,” he stated.

Dr. Holness also reassured local businesses that these developments aim to support, rather than displace them.

“We are going to make the investments… to support them further in improving and expanding their product,” he said.

With an estimated investment exceeding $2 billion, Prime Minister Holness said these initiatives will yield long-term economic benefits.

“It will create revenues which will more than pay back for the over $2 billion worth of investment… It will last us… 20, 30, 40 years,” he stated.

He added that the government’s commitment to revitalising Port Royal reflects its broader strategy to enhance Jamaica’s economic landscape through targeted investments in key areas.