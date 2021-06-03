Activities To Recognise World Food Safety Day

The National Codex Committee (NCC) is recognising World Food Safety Day, which is globally celebrated on June 7, with a week of activities.

The week of activities, held under the theme ‘Safe Food Now for a Healthy Jamaica’, began on May 31 and will culminate on Monday, June 7 with two webinars.

The first webinar will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and is a celebration of the day, while the second webinar, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., will focus on policy and regulations.

These will be hosted across various platforms, including Instagram: WFSD Jamaica; Instagram: NCRA; and MIIC, MOHW, MOAF on Facebook/Instagram/YouTube.

Speaking at a JIS ‘Think Tank’, on June 3, Senior Veterinary Specialist, Veterinary Services Division, Dr. Suzanne McLennon-Miguel, said it is important that Jamaica draw attention and inspire action to the issue of food safety to help prevent, detect and manage food-borne risks.

“This initiative is a result of rising concern in terms of the increasing numbers of food-borne illnesses throughout the world. The Caribbean Public Health Agency has reported that one in 49 persons in the Caribbean has either died or gotten sick, because of contaminated food,” she said.

According to Dr. McLennon-Miguel, citizens must be aware of how they can play their part in food safety locally.

“Everyone has a right to safe food, and so this day brings awareness among all persons regarding the shared responsibility, which starts from Government doing regulatory work, processors, farmers, transporters, importers, exporters and consumers, so everyone along the food chain has a role to play,” she explained.

Director, Veterinary Public Health, Ministry of Health & Wellness, Dr. Linnette Peters, noted that the theme speaks to the objective of the Government this year in relation to food safety.

“Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow really stresses that production and consumption of safe food have immediate and long-term benefits for people. This year, we are seeking to show the connection between the health of people, animals and the environment that will help us to meet the needs of the future,” she said.

The week of activities is a collaboration among the Ministries of Health and Wellness; Agriculture and Fisheries; Industry, Investment and Commerce; and Finance and the Public Service, and international partners – Pan American Health Organization, Food and Agriculture Organization and World Health Organization.

Globally, an estimated 600 million cases of food-borne illnesses are reported annually.

The NCC acts as the local body answerable to the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC), the highest international body that develops food standards.