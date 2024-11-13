Activities In Progress For World Sugar Awareness Week

The Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ) is observing World Sugar Awareness Week with a series of activities from November 11 to 15.

The week aims to educate the public about the serious health risks posed by excessive sugar consumption.

One highlight of the period will be the November 14 observance of World Diabetes Day, which calls for greater awareness and action in addressing the country’s diabetes crisis.

Speaking with JIS News, Senior Manager of Marketing and Business Development at the HFJ, Oraine Wallace, highlighted the inherent dangers of high levels of sugar consumption.

“The overconsumption of ‘free sugars’ found in everyday foods and beverages has fuelled a growing epidemic of preventable diseases. These include obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure and Type Two diabetes, which impact millions of people globally” he said.

Mr. Wallace also emphasised HFJ’s commitment to breaking the cycle by educating and informing the public as well as the critical need for collective action in addressing the health risks associated with excessive sugar consumption.

“There is an urgent need for lifestyle changes, but we cannot achieve this alone. It is through your commitment and desire to support others that initiatives, like our screening services and nutrition education sessions during World Sugar Awareness Week, will truly make an impact,” he said.

The week’s activities included a free screening event for senior citizens that was held on November 12 by the HFJ, in partnership with the Caribbean Community of Retired Persons (CCRP) and National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC).

Additionally, the HFJ is, today (November 13), hosting a virtual members meeting titled – ‘Heart Health Matters: A Member’s Conversation on Diabetes and the Heart’.

The week culminates on World Diabetes Day, Thursday, November 14, with

an outside broadcast from 1-5 p.m. on Radio Jamaica.

Members of the public are asked to participate by wearing blue, sharing information on diabetes, its risk factors and the importance of a healthy lifestyle, and by getting tested for early detection and intervention.