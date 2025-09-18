Activities Announced for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month In October

A series of activities has been planned for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCAM), which is observed annually in October.

The month will be observed under the global theme, ‘Secure Our World’, and the national theme, ‘Secure Today – Smarter Tomorrow’.

Activities will commence on October 1 with the official launch. The first week of observances, beginning October 6, will focus on private-sector engagement and business resilience.

Week two, starting October 13, will feature sensitisation sessions and outreach initiatives targeting citizens and communities.

The third week, beginning October 20, will spotlight education and youth, with special emphasis on Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week.

The final week, commencing October 27, will concentrate on national security and critical infrastructure, featuring advanced simulations and strategic exercises to test and strengthen key systems.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on September 18, Director of the Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT) Division, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Godphey Sterling, stated that this year’s programme is designed to deepen national awareness of cybersecurity threats, while empowering citizens, businesses, and institutions to adopt safer online practices.

“The challenges facing cyberspace remain dynamic and complex. Through NCAM 2025, we aim to strengthen the culture of cyber awareness across all sectors, improve cooperation, and help individuals adopt safer online practices,” he said.

Colonel Sterling noted that one of the main highlights this year will be National Cybersecurity Awareness Day on Thursday, October 30.

The day will coincide with the third staging of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Cyberthon.

“The goal is not simply to mark cybersecurity awareness as a one-month event but to create a catalyst for long-term behavioural change. We want every Jamaican, whether in government, business, schools, or communities, to recognise their role in defending our digital future,” Colonel Sterling stated.

He added that throughout October, Jamaicans will be engaged through an interactive social media campaign featuring cybersecurity tips, quizzes, and giveaways.

The campaign will promote digital safety and trust under hashtags such as #SecureTomorrow, #DigitalTrust, #CyberForGrowth, #ThinkCyberActSecure, #StrongerTogether, and #DefendTheNation.