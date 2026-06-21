Accountability Framework Signed With Regional Health Authorities

The Ministry of Health and Wellness on Friday (June 19), signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Accountability Framework with four regional health authorities and other public bodies in the health sector.

The administrative performance and accountability issues in public health had prompted a focused policy response in three critical areas namely, governance and oversight, financial and procurement accountability, and capacity and performance management.

In his remarks at the signing ceremony held at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, challenged health-sector leaders to up their performance

Dr. Tufton noted that the Government’s substantial investment in public health over the years, must now be matched by stronger accountability and improved patient experiences.

“We have a credibility gap between what we are doing and the perception, and indeed in too many instances, the reality of the experience of those we are responsible to treat,” he said.

The Minister lamented instances of poor customer service, delayed clinics, unclean facilities and patients being repeatedly rescheduled, arguing that such shortcomings undermine confidence in the public health system.

“Public health does not have a resource problem. We have a management problem and a leadership problem,” he stated.

Dr. Tufton stressed that leaders must hold workers accountable while also ensuring that staff members are properly supported.

He called for improved staff welfare arrangements, including lounges, food services and wellness programmes for healthcare workers.

He emphasised that the Accountability Framework is not intended to punish workers, but to transform organisational culture and restore public confidence.

Dr. Tufton noted that the next 12 to 18 months will be devoted to ensuring better service delivery, stronger leadership and greater accountability throughout the health portfolio.