AAJ Awards $30 Million In Scholarships

Fifteen students pursuing aviation studies have received scholarships totalling $30 million for the 2026/27 academic year, under the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) Aviation Scholarships Programme.

President of the AAJ, Audley Deidrick, made the presentations during an awards ceremony on Thursday (May 7) at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in St. Andrew.

The students are Kalila Martin, Kevon Miller, Jamaari Morris, Marisol Pugh, Jevaughnie Samuels, Lacy-Ann Ellis, Anna-Lisa Richards, Amelia Richards, Travis Richards, Robert Watson, Omarion Davis, Sayori Robinson, Ajae Shirley, Jord Fairweather and Shavar Forbes.

The scholarships cover 90 per cent of tuition costs for pilot training (private and commercial), and airport management and aircraft maintenance.

Mr. Deidrick said that the investment represents the AAJ’s commitment to the development of aviation in Jamaica, bolstering local talent and equipping Jamaica with professionals that will carry the vital industry forward.

“The AAJ Aviation Scholarship Programme was conceptualised as one of the pillars identified to resurrect and energise the development of general aviation in Jamaica,” he noted.

“It is well-known that aviation is one of the great catalysts of transformation and economic development across the world,” Mr. Deidrick added.

He noted that the scholarship programme, which is in its second year, is more than just providing financial assistance.

“It is a bold testament of AAJ’s commitment to nation-building. It also embodies our belief in the power of education and underscores the crucial role our youth will play in the continued growth of Jamaica’s aviation industry,” he said.

Scholarship beneficiary, Kevon Miller, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation Theoretics at the Aviation College of the Americas, said that the funds will go a far way in meeting some of his tuition costs.

“My dream in aviation started as a little boy. I used to go to the library in primary school and tear out the pages with planes. There was no internet at the time and I needed something to entertain myself. I would buy toy planes as well… but now I am getting to live my dream and this scholarship can help me to pay the cost,” Miller told JIS News.

Portland Resident, Amelia Richards, who travels into Kingston every weekend for pilot training, said she is happy for the scholarship.

Ms. Richards, who is a bee farmer and call centre operator, said she has been working from sixth form and saving her money to pursue her training. She started ground school in 2019.

“It was very difficult, but it was worth it, and I won’t give up. I will now have my private pilot licence as of this year,” she said.

The scholarship programme was launched in December 2024 coinciding with the AAJ’s 50th anniversary celebrations. For this year, more than 100 students applied for the scholarships.