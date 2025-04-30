AAJ Applauds PACKAL on Aerodrome Operator Certification for NMIA

The Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has congratulated PAC Kingston Airports Limited (PACKAL) on receiving its Aerodrome Operator Certification from the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA).

Speaking during the recent certification ceremony at the JCAA’s offices in Kingston, AAJ President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Audley Deidrick, explained that certification of airports and aerodromes has been a long-standing requirement of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He further stated that the regulation was first promulgated by ICAO’s local representative, the JCAA, in 1998.

Mr. Deidrick highlighted the journey to aerodrome certification for Jamaica’s two large international airports.

“It took some time for our international airports to put all the pieces in place to meet the requirements of certification. That is not to say the airports were not pursuing maintenance of ICAO standards and operating procedures, but certification is a rigorous process.

“While Sangster International Airport [in Montego Bay] took the bold step many years earlier, it took NMIA a few years longer… and under my management as CEO in 2019, we were certified for the first time,” he stated.

Mr. Deidrick noted that while NMIA was certified under NMIA Airports Limited, PACKAL’s new management team would require their own certification to continue overseeing the facility.

“Having handed PACKAL the airport in 2019, one of the requirements was that they must obtain their own certification, and they were given a timeline of two years,” he informed. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process, as the airport was forced to pivot to deal with the consequences of the health emergency.

Mr. Deidrick had high praises for the PACKAL management team, which was lauded for remaining steadfast in the face of challenges sparked by the pandemic.

“As the Airports Authority, we oversee the concessions of the airports, and part of that oversight is to see that they maintain regulatory standards, certification being one,” he added. The CEO stated that the AAJ was persistent in urging PACKAL to complete NMIA’s certification and was pleased when the JCAA granted approval.

He maintained that certification is not just passing a test administered by the JCAA, but rather “an ongoing lifestyle in the airport system”.

Aerodrome certification, a process mandated by ICAO and detailed in the organisation’s Annex 14, ensures that these facilities meet safety and operational standards, ultimately guaranteeing the safe movement of aircraft and passengers.