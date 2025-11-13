98 RADA Farmers to Benefit from $2.88M Insurance Payout for Hurricane Melissa Recovery

Ninety-eight farmers registered with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will benefit from a $2.88 million insurance payout under the GraceKennedy Weather Protection Programme to aid their recovery from the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

The parametric insurance product, administered by GraceKennedy (GK) General Insurance Company Limited, is designed to safeguard the livelihoods of local farmers and fishers against extreme weather events, including excess rainfall, drought, and hurricane-force winds.

A symbolic cheque representing the total sum was handed over to farmer beneficiaries on Wednesday (November 12), during a ceremony at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining’s Hope Gardens office in St. Andrew.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, described the handover as a “bittersweet moment”, noting that the sector was poised for a record-breaking year in agricultural production when Hurricane Melissa—a catastrophic Category Five cyclone—struck Jamaica’s southwestern coast and swept northward across the island, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

He disclosed that, for the first time in Jamaica’s history, the agriculture sector was projected to surpass 900,000 tonnes in domestic crop production.

“None of us [wanted] to be here, because we would have rather that we didn’t have a Hurricane Melissa, and that we were out in the fields doing what we love. But the reality is that our climate has changed, and these extreme weather events have become par for the course in our agricultural space. As such, it is important that we make preparations for them,” Minister Green stated.

He hailed the timeliness of the insurance scheme, noting that it will assist farmers—some of whom were still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Rafael in 2024—to accelerate their recovery and resume agricultural production.

“Ten years ago… eight years ago, we wouldn’t be having a ceremony of this nature because, at that time, there was no facility for farmers to take the necessary steps to prepare themselves against these inevitable weather-related events. The fact that we now have a facility, offered by GK Insurance General Insurance Company Limited, is something that we should all applaud,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Green affirmed the Government’s commitment to the scheme, noting that $7.5 million was allocated to subsidise base-level coverage for each participating farmer’s insurance policy.

GK General Insurance Client and Partner Services Manager, Orette Duncan, who spoke during the handover ceremony, noted that of the 98 registered RADA farmers, 49 will receive the maximum payout of $50,000 under their coverage.

“We are not just handing over the funds. We are standing in solidarity with all our farmers and, in fact, all our people. We are also reaffirming our commitment to strengthening Jamaica’s food security, protecting livelihoods, and fortifying the agricultural sector against future climate events. To every farmer… right across the island, your resilience inspires us,” Mr. Duncan stated.

He further indicated that GK General Insurance has already disbursed over $2.2 million to 30 female farmers from the Jamaica Network of Rural Women Producers (JNRWP), who were sponsored by the Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE) International to enroll in the insurance scheme.