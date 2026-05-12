96 Young Jamaicans Certified As Firefighters After Completing Training

Ninety-six young Jamaicans, including 85 males and 11 females, have successfully completed an intensive 13-week induction programme and are now the newest members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB).

The members of Intake #27 were honoured during their graduation ceremony, held at Iona High School in St. Mary on May 9.

Beginning February 1, 2026, the recruits were introduced to various aspects of the basic requirements for becoming firefighters, including a structured physical fitness training programme.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Inspecting Officer at the graduation, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in his keynote address, underscored the importance of firefighters to society while reaffirming the Government’s support for the JFB.

“The job is not going to be easy…; it is going to be difficult. That is why the Government continues to provide the resources, not just the financial resources but to give all the support that is needed to make the JFB the organisation that the country requires,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie also commended the organisation’s gallant efforts during Hurricane Melissa last October.

He is encouraging Jamaicans to respect and value the commitment of the new firefighters, who have answered the call to serve.

“They have taken on new responsibilities to their lives. They must be encouraged. They must never one day regret the decision that they have taken to become members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade,” the Minister said.

He added that, “The uniform that they wear is a sign of discipline, a sign of the future of Jamaica when young men and young women choose the responsibility of saving lives and protecting property, and we, in turn, must respect and appreciate the commitments that they have made at this young stage of their lives.”

During the induction training, the recruits were introduced to more than 30 subject areas, including chemistry; hydraulics and water supply; fire behaviour; pump operations; ropes, knots and lines; hose and hydrant drills; ladders; rescue; and confined space rescue. They also learnt to master basic foot drill movements.

The successful members of Intake 27 are now certified as Emergency Medical Technicians and will also receive Level 2 certification in Firefighting Operations through the National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQJ).

During the graduation ceremony, several awards were presented to outstanding recruits, including Best Academics, Most Disciplined, Best Emergency Medical Responder, Best Practical Skills, Most Improved Male and Female, and the Instructors’ Award.

The overall Best Recruit and recipient of the prestigious Yellow Helmet was 23-year-old Jahdae Wright.

Mr. Wright, a native of St. Thomas, completed his training with an overall academic average of 84 per cent and a practical average of 98.34 per cent.

A past student of St. George’s College, he is also the recipient of the Runner-up Best Emergency Medical First Responder Award and served as Squad Leader for Squad 9 of Platoon 3.

In his valedictory speech, the distinguished recruit reflected on the sacrifices made by the 96 men and women to achieve success and urged them to carry this same resolve into their new careers.

“Let us not become complacent in the execution of our duties. I urge you to continue being the best crop of firefighters to ever grace the grounds of the Madge Saunders Conference Centre. Let us not fall short in any way, shape or form of the standards we have achieved. Let us approach our careers with certainty and purpose,” Mr. Wright said.