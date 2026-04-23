94 Per Cent of Jamaicans Inform for Free

Ninety-four per cent of Jamaicans who provide information on criminal activities to the police do so without compensation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the data indicates that citizens are playing an active role in making Jamaica safer, pointing out that it is not solely about the financial incentives.

“They are informing the police, not as informers but as responsible citizens; not for tips but to ensure that we can continue to protect and serve our citizens. They are taking a stand for the well-being of your communities,” he said.

Dr. Chang was addressing the opening of the 2026/27 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on April 21.

Through the Crime Stop programme, which is a partnership between the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), members of the public can access payment for anonymous tips leading to arrests.

The Government has also established incentive funds to encourage reporting on organised crime and gang activity.

Minister Chang said over the past decade, payouts to tipsters have increased significantly but only about six per cent of persons request payment.

“Every day, the police give me a report on targeted raids, firearm finds, because they get information from the citizens. They are winning the trust and confidence of people,” he said.