93 Per Cent of CAPE Candidates Achieve Acceptable Grades in 2026

Ninety-three per cent of candidates who sat the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) in the May-June 2026 sitting achieved acceptable grades.

Among the CAPE units, candidates performed best in Caribbean Studies, which recorded a pass rate of 98 per cent.

Ten territories recorded pass rates ranging from 98 to 100 per cent, while five territories achieved pass rates between 91 and 97 per cent.

Director of Operations at the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Dr. Nicole Manning, presented the data during Tuesday’s (August 18) ceremony for the release of the CXC May-June 2026 examination results in Anguilla.

Pass rates for other subjects:

Information Technology Unit 1 – 95 per cent; Information Technology Unit 2 – 99 per cent; Environmental Science Unit 1 – 97 per cent; Environmental Science Unit 2 – 96 per cent; Physics Unit 1 – 97 per cent; Physics Unit 2 – 98 per cent; Entrepreneurship Unit 1 – 95 per cent; Entrepreneurship Unit 2 – 95 per cent; Biology Unit 1 – 93 per cent; Biology Unit 2 – 95 per cent; Pure Mathematics Unit 1 – 90 per cent; Pure Mathematics Unit 2 – 95 per cent; Chemistry Unit 1 – 93 per cent; Chemistry Unit 2 – 93 per cent; Communication Studies – 93 per cent; Accounting Unit 1 – 79 per cent; Accounting Unit 2 – 87 per cent.