924 Modular Homes Arrive on the Island

More than 900 modular container houses procured by the Government to address housing issues in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, have arrived on the island, says Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, Senator the Hon. Abka Fitz-Henley.

Senator Fitz-Henley provided the update while making his contribution to the debate on the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA) Act in the Senate, on Friday (May 8).

NaRRA will serve as the central coordinating authority for post-hurricane reconstruction, designed to eliminate bureaucracy, fragmentation and project delays.

It will also function as a centre of technical excellence for project preparation and delivery, ensuring that the quality of national plans matches the scale of the country’s ambitions.

The State Minister informed that on Thursday (May 7) Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness convened a meeting with the National Housing Trust (NHT), the New Social Housing Programme and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and advised that thousands of houses have been purchased.

“924 modular houses are in fact in Jamaica, an additional 700 are on the way and 700 additional will follow,” Senator Fitz-Henley said.

He reiterated that the administration would fulfil its commitment to make whole Jamaicans, who have been dislocated by the ravages of Hurricane Melissa.

“This modular houses programme will not be plagued by…corruption…The administration of Prime Minister, Dr. Holness, we take matters of accountability and probity seriously, the modular houses programme is subject to rigorous oversight,” he added.

Last year, Prime Minister Holness announced that the National Housing Trust will procure 5,000 pre-built container homes for rollout across the island to address housing needs following the hurricane.

The units will comprise two-bedroom models, approximately 400 square feet, complete with bathroom, kitchen and living area.

Deployment of the units is part of initiatives being implemented by the Government under the umbrella of the Shelter Recovery Programme (SRP).

Another aspect of the SRP focuses on Government led repair efforts, being undertaken by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) in collaboration with external international teams.