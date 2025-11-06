90,000 Families in Western Jamaica Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Approximately 90,000 families in western Jamaica were directly affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

This is according to the initial damage assessment by Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management ODPEM), which also indicated that more than 120,000 buildings lost their roofs.

Newly appointed Director General at ODPEM, Commander Alvin Gayle, gave the update on Thursday (November 6), during a special press briefing for Hurricane Melissa Recovery, held at the Jamaica House in Kingston.

Meanwhile, Commander Gayle disclosed that while the National Works Agency (NWA), the Jamaica Fire Brigade and other entities have successfully re-established access to many communities that were marooned following the passage of the category-five storm, at least 27 communities remain cut off.

“We are acutely aware that many communities are still marooned, cut off by flooding and landslides. As of this morning, there is some indication that some 27 communities remain marooned, primarily in the difficult to reach areas of St. Elizabeth, St. James and Trelawny,” Commander Gayle said.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in New Hope, Westmoreland, as a catastrophic category-five storm, leaving significant damage in sections of Trelawny, St. James, Hanover, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth and St. Ann.

In response, Commander Gayle noted that the ODPEM, in collaboration with other government ministries and agencies, as well as the private sector and international partners, is making progress daily to restore power, telecommunications, water, clearing roads and delivering aid to those impacted by the storm.

He added that ODPEM is working to conclude its initial damage assessment report to determine the full extent of the hurricane impact across Jamaica, which will assist the Government to understand the needs of the affected people as the recovery phase begins.