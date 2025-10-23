$9.3 Billion Earmarked to Upgrade Teacher-Training Institutions to Support STEM

A budget of $9.3 billion has been earmarked to upgrade and equip teacher-training institutions to support science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education.

Project Lead and Transformation Officer for the Transforming Education for National Development (TREND) Programme in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Venesse Morrison-Leon, made the disclosure at a recent TREND press conference held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in Kingston.

She noted that the objective is to equip teachers with the technical skills to effectively prepare students for the workforce.

“We want to make sure that we are industry-ready. We have to expose our teachers to training. We have to make sure that we have the systems in place to provide the training for our students and the teachers,” she pointed out.

Dr. Morrison-Leon informed that nine industrial arts teachers from seven technical schools benefited from technology education training in China.

In addition, 204 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in-service teachers received capacity-building training, and five exemplary laboratories were refurbished and are now operational in schools.

A total of $400 million was allocated for 15 new labs in schools in areas such as robotics, renewable energy, virtual welding and digital construction.

“We are exposing our students to greater career options so that they can fit within our global economy,” Dr. Morrison-Leon said.