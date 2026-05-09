895 Housing Solutions Slated for Rozelle Estate in St. Thomas

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (May 8) broke ground for the Rozelle Estate development in St. Thomas, which will deliver 895 housing solutions to Jamaicans.

It is being developed by the National Housing Trust (NHT) in partnership with New Rozelle Properties Limited and will comprise one and two-bedroom detached units.

In his remarks, Dr. Holness said the project “is being undertaken at an estimated cost of $9.6 billion on 187 acres of land located approximately three kilometres west of the Morant Bay Urban Centre.”

He noted that the development speaks directly to an important mission of the Government to expand access to “decent, affordable and well-planned” housing.

The Prime Minister stated that St. Thomas is continuously changing, with significant investment in roads and other developments. Rozelle Estate is located along the new Paul Bogle Highway directly on Jamaica’s idyllic South coast.

Dr. Holness also revealed that several landowners on that stretch have approached the NHT for the entity to purchase lands, or to partner for housing developments.

Furthermore, he noted that the parish’s closeness to the Kingston Metropolitan Area will allow it to benefit from an expansion in housing, adding that it is the policy of the Government to support housing developments along the corridor.

He outlined that the intention of the Government is to bring more housing solutions at a faster pace, while making them more affordable and more accessible, to outcompete squatters.

Dr. Holness said that Rozelle Estate is expected come on stream in 24 to 36 months and called on partners, New Rozelle Properties Limited, to build with resilience.

“As you look to design the houses here, I encourage you to take a second look at them. That lovely view…and that lovely wind that is coming off and cooling in the area can be very violent in a hurricane, so you must design for that,” he stated.

Of the 895 units, the NHT will deliver 660 and the remaining 235 by New Rozelle Properties Limited.

The development forms part of NHT’s guaranteed purchase programme. Through this, developers conceptualize and execute their development plans, while the NHT absorbs the market risk by purchasing units in the development.

Completed units will be made available to NHT contributors using NHT financing options for which they have to be qualified.

According to the NHT, the completed units will include ceramic floor tiles, UPVC sliding windows, kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, bedroom closet with bi-fold doors, modern bathroom and kitchen fixtures and reinforced concrete walls and roof.

In terms of infrastructure, there will be paved roads with kerbs, storm water drains, potable water distribution network, street names and traffic signs, centralized sewage treatment system, electrical distribution infrastructure and pole-lines

Provisions will also be made for commercial space, as well as recreational green/open spaces.

NHT Chairman, Linval Freeman, in his remarks, said that “the development comes at the right time. Across St. Thomas, we are witnessing a significant level of investment and infrastructure development and that is helping to transform the parish and to position the parish for growth.”

Mr. Freeman said that there is a changed outlook for the parish and a renewed confidence in its future. Housing, he noted, plays a critical role in this ongoing development.

“It supports population growth, encourages business activity, creates employment, helps to build sustainable communities and expands infrastructure and economic investment,” he explained.

“As development continues across St. Thomas, there must also be quality housing solutions to support the people who will live, work and raise families here. Development like Rozelle estates helps to ensure that growth in the parish is balanced, inclusive and beneficial to the ordinary Jamaican,” he added.

Remarks also came from Chairman of New Rozelle Properties Limited and Landowner, John Sinclair, as well as Member of Parliament for Western St. Thomas, James Robertson.

Established in 1976, the NHT is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.