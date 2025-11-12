88 Emergency Shelters Remain Open Across Nine Parishes Two Weeks After Hurricane Melissa

Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Commander Alvin Gayle, says 88 shelters remain operational across nine parishes, currently housing approximately 1,100 citizens, two weeks after the passage of Hurricane Melissa on October 28.

The hurricane displaced approximately 30,000 households and inflicted damage on more than 130,000 buildings, ranging from partial roof loss to complete structural collapse.

“Just over 182 communities have been officially recorded as having sustained damage, primarily in western Jamaica, during the brunt of the impacts,” Commander Gayle shared during a Special Press Briefing on Hurricane Melissa Recovery, held at Jamaica House on Tuesday (November 11).

He noted that while some individuals whose homes were damaged have chosen to remain in place, many continue to rely on emergency shelters as the Government works to restore access and rehabilitate affected residences.

“I’m happy to report that we are in touch with more than 90 per cent of the shelters in western Jamaica,” the Director General stated.

Meanwhile, Commander Gayle shared that the Government has distributed some 80 per cent of the approximately 45,000 tarpaulins that were received on the island for relief efforts.

These provisions will offer short-term relief to individuals with roof damage, as the Government continues efforts to implement long-term solutions for those affected by the hurricane.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in New Hope, Westmoreland, on October 28 as a catastrophic category-five cyclone, leaving widespread damage across sections of Trelawny, St. James, Hanover, Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth, and St. Ann.