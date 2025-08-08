8,073 Benefited from Youth in Fisheries Programme in 2024

A total of 8,073 individuals benefited from the Youth in Fisheries Programme in 2024, gaining knowledge and resources to participate effectively in the fisheries sector.

The initiative, being implemented by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, aims to create training opportunities in both inland and marine fisheries, while providing input support for youth to actively engage in the industry.

The information is contained in the Economic and Social Survey Jamaica (ESSJ), 2024, an annual publication of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ).

“This initiative supports sustainable fisheries development and empowers youth through skill-building and industry-specific training,” the document said.

Meanwhile, some 331 youth entrepreneurs successfully completed training under the Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP) Starter1000 initiative, with 200 receiving business support kits consisting of agricultural inputs to establish their enterprises.

“Of the participants trained, 69 per cent (227) were female and 31 per cent (104) were male. The training covered agricultural best practices, personal development, and business management, equipping participants with the skills and resources needed to succeed in the agricultural sector,” the document said.

Organised by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs in partnership with the HEART Trust/NSTA, the RYEEP aims to enhance the productive capacity of new youth entrants to the agricultural sector, improve access to and utilisation of agricultural technology, and provide a platform for agricultural innovation, coaching, and mentorship.