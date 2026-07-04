80 Persons to Participate in VEO Training Programme

Eighty persons across government, industrial facilities, consulting firms and academia will participate in this year’s Visual Emission Observer (VEO) Training Programme, commonly referred to as ‘Smoke School’.

With the aim of strengthening Jamaica’s capacity to monitor industrial air emissions and enforce national air-quality standards, the programme certifies observers to conduct opacity assessments using the Visual Determination of the Opacity of Emissions from Stationary Sources – United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) Method 9.

The training is being coordinated by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and facilitated by Eastern Associates, an internationally recognised environmental training firm based in North Carolina, United States.

Starting Monday, July 6, the three-day hybrid training will begin with an online lecture followed by field certification sessions on Wednesday, July 8 and Thursday, July 9 at the Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) field in Kingston.

Manager of NEPA’s Air Quality Management Branch, Jody Ann Minott-Marston, said the 15-year partnership with Eastern Technical Associates (ETA) has played a key role in building national capacity and supporting compliance with Jamaica’s air-quality standards.

“Prior to this partnership with ETA, NEPA, along with operators of industrial facilities, had to send their staff overseas to be trained, at a very high cost. Bringing the training to Jamaica has significantly reduced the cost incurred by both the Agency and industry,” Mrs. Minott-Marston shared.

She added that the annual training continues to play a critical role in building national capacity for environmental compliance, noting that “it will continue to equip the participants with tools needed to track compliance with the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) Air Quality Regulations

The specialised programme trains participants to visually assess emissions from industrial chimneys and determine whether facilities are operating within the 20 per cent opacity limit prescribed under the NRCA Air Quality Regulations, 2006.

The certification supports more effective monitoring of industrial emissions and strengthens Jamaica’s air- quality-management framework.

The annual training also provides an opportunity for previously certified Visual Emission Observers to maintain current industry standards, while expanding the pool of qualified professionals available to support environmental monitoring across Jamaica.

By increasing the number of certified Visual Emission Observers, NEPA continues to play its part in strengthening the country’s ability to monitor industrial emissions, promote compliance with environmental regulations and safeguard public health.