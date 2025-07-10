$80 Million Invested in Road Improvement Works at Newport West

Government and private-sector partners have invested $80 million in the improvement of roads at Newport West to enhance the overall economic development and efficiency of the area.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the disclosure while addressing the signing of an agreement for the Westlands Expansion Project at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited on Thursday (July 10).

He said that the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) has been tasked with establishing a public-private partnership (PPP) involving the investors in the undertaking.

They are Kingston Wharves Limited, Shipping Association of Jamaica, Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), and National Works Agency (NWA).

Dr. Holness informed that the road works, which started on June 20, are being overseen by the NWA with input in improving water and sewerage facilities by the National Water Commission (NWC).

He said that Minister without Portfolio and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Robert Morgan, is playing a critical role in ensuring that all the entities are coordinated and that the project is completed in a timely fashion.

Meanwhile, Dr. Holness informed that “very soon” ground will be broken for the Caymanas Special Economic Zone in St. Catherine.

He said studies have been done on the project with the World Bank and “we have spent a lot of money on it. It is something that both administrations have wished for.”

“That will be a major achievement for Jamaica if we get that Special Economic Zone established. It’s a 700-acre property, it is near to the port, there are some legacy infrastructure that will make it even more valuable, including an existing rail link and a fantastic highway that is there. That will add even further to the capacity and attractiveness of our port,” Dr. Holness noted.

“So, that is a major achievement that will ensure that Jamaica is seen truly… as a major logistics hub within the global shipping architecture,” he said.