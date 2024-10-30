| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

  • Keyword

  • Date Range

  • Category

  • Content Type

Advertisement
National Honour & Award – October 2024

77,000 Jamaicans to Receive Reverse Income Tax Credit This Week

By: Mickella Anderson-Gordon, October 30, 2024
Finance & Public Service
Share
77,000 Jamaicans to Receive Reverse Income Tax Credit This Week
Photo: Michael Sloley
the Hon. Nigel Clarke, speaks in the House of Representatives today (October 29).

The Full Story

Some 77,000 Jamaicans who have successfully applied for the Government’s Reverse Income Tax Credit (RITC) are expected to receive an update on the availability of the funds this week.

Speaking today (October 29) in the House of Representatives, outgoing Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, said that these persons are expected “to be in receipt of an SMS or an email indicating that their reverse income tax credit will be at their financial institution or remittance agency”.

The remaining amount of the RITC will be paid in November and December, the Minister said, with a total of 260,976 successful applications being received as of Monday (October 28).

The tax giveback is a one-time payment of $20,000 to eligible taxpayers earning below $3 million, with an estimated 580,000 individuals slated to benefit.

“It is important that everyone does not rush to their remittance entity, you have to wait… only persons who receive the SMS or the email,” the Minister said.

He advised, further, that persons who will be collecting the funds through a remittance entity will need to have a valid government identification, namely a passport, driver’s licence, or a voter’s ID.

“If you are a person with disability, you can authorise someone to collect with a letter, signed by a Justice of the Peace, which has your application reference number, your Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), the beneficiary ID and other information,” the Minister said.

The RITC is designed for individuals, including the self-employed, Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) employees and pensioners, as well as domestic workers who earn less than $3 million annually and have completed their required tax filings and/or payments for the 2023 calendar year by August 31, 2024.

 

 

Last Updated: October 30, 2024

More From: Finance & Public Service
Residents of Ackee Walk and Jackson Town to Get Land Titles
By: Andrew Laidley, Oct 30, 2024
Gov’t Looking to Develop Additional Disaster Risk Financing Instrument for Jamaica
By: Chris Patterson, Oct 28, 2024
Reverse Income Tax Credit Eligible Applications Stands at 260,000
By: Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), Oct 25, 2024
Skip to content