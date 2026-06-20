72nd Denbigh Agricultural Show Officially Launched

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, on Thursday (June 18), officially launched the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, describing it as a celebration of the unmatched resilience of Jamaica’s farmers and fishers.

Speaking during the launch event, held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, Minister Green underscored that Denbigh embodies the “heart and soul” of the nation.

He noted that the show continues to serve as a powerful platform for renewal and recovery, particularly in the wake of recent extreme weather events that have severely impacted the agricultural sector.

“This Denbigh is about celebrating our farmers. It’s about gathering… to look at the best that we have to offer… our modern trends in agriculture and how we’re going to grow forward,” Minister Green said.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the industry in recent years, drawing comparisons between the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Melissa to illustrate the scale of destruction that farmers and fishers have had to overcome.

“Hurricane Beryl caused $7 billion in damage [and] Hurricane Melissa caused the agricultural sector $36 billion in damage. Yet we are here launching a full three-day Denbigh experience, less than one year after Hurricane Melissa,” Mr. Green emphasised, adding that this milestone reflects the remarkable resilience and determination of the sector.

Denbigh 2026 is scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

The showpiece event, being staged under the theme ‘Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica’, has broadened its offerings for the three days and three nights of entertainment, exhibition and competition.

Day one, designated as Governor-General’s Day, will feature the official opening ceremony along with training sessions, forums, and informative engagements tailored for farmers.

Day two, being observed as Minister of Agriculture’s Day, will spotlight youth in agriculture. Coinciding with the national celebration of Emancipation Day, the programme will also feature a special segment, titled ‘Kulcha Yaad’, to commemorate Jamaica’s freedom.

Celebrations at Kulcha Yaad will showcase Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage, featuring traditional dances and performances such as Maypole, Quadrille, and Kumina. The festivities will also include a Nine Night Band and the vibrant Jonkunnu.

Day Three, which traditionally draws the largest patron turnout, will be observed as Prime Minister’s Day, with Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in attendance.

Nightly entertainment will feature the National Farm Queen Competition: Diamond Jubilee Staging on Night One; vibrant ‘In the Street’ parties on Night Two; and the Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza on Night Three, headlined by acclaimed local gospel artiste, Kevin Downswell, alongside other performers.

Other highlights of the three-day showcase include a bustling farmers’ market, a dedicated livestock area, a health and wellness village, rides and games within the children and family village, as well as a variety of competitions.

To ensure strong representation and support for the farming community, the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) will distribute 1,000 complimentary tickets to farmers.

In addition, the Association will provide transportation for producers travelling from parishes most severely affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Discounted tickets will also be made available to farm groups once the allocation of complimentary tickets has been exhausted, with additional discounts extended to agricultural associations.