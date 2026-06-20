| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

72nd Denbigh Agricultural Show Officially Launched

By: Vanessa James, June 20, 2026
Agriculture
Share
72nd Denbigh Agricultural Show Officially Launched
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, delivers remarks during the official launch of the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on Thursday (June 18). Denbigh 2026 will be held from July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.
72nd Denbigh Agricultural Show Officially Launched
Photo: Adrian Walker
The 13 parish queens vying for the coveted title in the National Farm Queen Competition: Diamond Jubilee Staging who were formally introduced and sashed during the official launch of the 72nd Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on Thursday (June 18). The national competition will take place on Night One of Denbigh 2026, scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon. This annual three-day showcase of agriculture, industry, and food will be hosted under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.
72nd Denbigh Agricultural Show Officially Launched
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (third left), listens attentively as Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Manager, Hartnell Campbell (right), explains the operation of an agricultural drone during the official launch of the 72nd Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show. The event was held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on Thursday (June 18). Joining them are (from left) Chief Technical Director for Special Projects in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Courtney Cole; Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) President, Owen Dobson, and Chief Executive Officer, Derron Grant; and Hi-Pro Vice President, Colonel (Ret'd) Jaimie Ogilvie. Denbigh 2026 will be held from July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.
72nd Denbigh Agricultural Show Officially Launched
Photo: Adrian Walker
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (right), engages in conversation with Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) Social Services Officer for Kingston and St. Andrew, Chanee Carty (left), as they view value-added products on display during the official launch of the 72nd Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show. The launch was hosted at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, on Thursday (June 18). Sharing in the moment are (from second left) Hi-Pro Vice President, Colonel (Ret'd) Jaimie Ogilvie, and Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) Chief Executive Officer, Derron Grant. Denbigh 2026 will be held from July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon, under the theme 'Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica'.

The Full Story

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, on Thursday (June 18), officially launched the 72nd staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, describing it as a celebration of the unmatched resilience of Jamaica’s farmers and fishers.

Speaking during the launch event, held at Hi-Pro in White Marl, St. Catherine, Minister Green underscored that Denbigh embodies the “heart and soul” of the nation.

He noted that the show continues to serve as a powerful platform for renewal and recovery, particularly in the wake of recent extreme weather events that have severely impacted the agricultural sector.

“This Denbigh is about celebrating our farmers. It’s about gathering… to look at the best that we have to offer… our modern trends in agriculture and how we’re going to grow forward,” Minister Green said.

He highlighted the challenges faced by the industry in recent years, drawing comparisons between the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl and Hurricane Melissa to illustrate the scale of destruction that farmers and fishers have had to overcome.

“Hurricane Beryl caused $7 billion in damage [and] Hurricane Melissa caused the agricultural sector $36 billion in damage. Yet we are here launching a full three-day Denbigh experience, less than one year after Hurricane Melissa,” Mr. Green emphasised, adding that this milestone reflects the remarkable resilience and determination of the sector.

Denbigh 2026 is scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon.

The showpiece event, being staged under the theme ‘Growing Forward: Cultivating a Path to a Better Jamaica’, has broadened its offerings for the three days and three nights of entertainment, exhibition and competition.

Day one, designated as Governor-General’s Day, will feature the official opening ceremony along with training sessions, forums, and informative engagements tailored for farmers.

Day two, being observed as Minister of Agriculture’s Day, will spotlight youth in agriculture. Coinciding with the national celebration of Emancipation Day, the programme will also feature a special segment, titled ‘Kulcha Yaad’, to commemorate Jamaica’s freedom.

Celebrations at Kulcha Yaad will showcase Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage, featuring traditional dances and performances such as Maypole, Quadrille, and Kumina. The festivities will also include a Nine Night Band and the vibrant Jonkunnu.

Day Three, which traditionally draws the largest patron turnout, will be observed as Prime Minister’s Day, with Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness in attendance.

Nightly entertainment will feature the National Farm Queen Competition: Diamond Jubilee Staging on Night One; vibrant ‘In the Street’ parties on Night Two; and the Hi-Pro Denbigh Gospel Extravaganza on Night Three, headlined by acclaimed local gospel artiste, Kevin Downswell, alongside other performers.

Other highlights of the three-day showcase include a bustling farmers’ market, a dedicated livestock area, a health and wellness village, rides and games within the children and family village, as well as a variety of competitions.

To ensure strong representation and support for the farming community, the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) will distribute 1,000 complimentary tickets to farmers.

In addition, the Association will provide transportation for producers travelling from parishes most severely affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Discounted tickets will also be made available to farm groups once the allocation of complimentary tickets has been exhausted, with additional discounts extended to agricultural associations.

Last Updated: June 20, 2026